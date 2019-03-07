OC Discount Nutrition brings vitamins, supplements and more to Costa Mesa

A new spot to score nutritional vitamins and supplements has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called OC Discount Nutrition, the new addition is located at 1776 Newport Blvd.
The growing chain -- with additional locations in Fullerton and Las Vegas -- offers a large selection of discount nutrition products, from vitamins and weight loss supplements to alkaline water and protein.
OC Discount Nutrition has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Kyle B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 2, wrote, "Went in yesterday and was extremely impressed. ... Grade A customer service and products!"
"Honestly, an excellent shop to visit," added Yelper Kenneth N. "Customer service was on point and straightforward. ... Great value to get whether it is bars or drinks."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. OC Discount Nutrition is open from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
