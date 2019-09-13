Business

Old Navy plans to open 800 new stores

Old Navy has plans to open 800 new stores.

At its investor event Thursday, the company, which has about 1,200 stores, said it wants to reach 2,000 locations by opening stores, mostly in smaller, underserved markets.

The company didn't specify a timeline.

Old Navy opened 145 stores between 2016 and 2018.

The Gap said earlier this year that it plans to spin off Old Navy into a public company in 2020.

The Gap will hold on to its flagship brands Banana Republic, Athleta and Hill City.

Old Navy sales make up nearly half of Gap Inc.'s $16.6 billion of sales in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessgapu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big rig crash prompts shut down of NB 5 Fwy. in Anaheim
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
LAX to build largest-ever car-rental facility by 2023
Riverside girl, 2, meets heroes who saved her after near-drowning
Riverside pastor and founder of suicide outreach takes own life
Report: SoCal homes at increased risk of wildfire damage
Show More
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
Hemet day care operator pleads guilty in suffocating death of infant
Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica
Public art in LA shines a light on emotions
1 dead in Santa Clarita deputy-involved shooting
More TOP STORIES News