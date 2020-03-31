community journalist

Orange County gym delivers fitness equipment to clients across SoCal

By
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- After fitness centers across Southern California closed up shop amid the coronavirus outbreak, one Orange County gym is adapting.

"At Strength Co., we're bringing the weights to the people," head coach Mike Minigell said.

Over the last two weeks, The Strength Co. has broken down, delivered and set up home gyms at the homes of over 90 clients and counting.

"I don't know how long the gyms will be closed," owner Grant Broggi said. "I want people to keep lifting. I want them to know that we care about them and I want people to know they need to stay strong."

In order to keep clients active and business thriving, The Strength Co. is offering online coaching sessions.

"We're bringing racks out and getting people online via Zoom to film their workouts," Minigell said. "We're going to be coaching people in small group classes where everyone will be connected through the internet."

Once The Strength Co. depleted its supply of fitness equipment at its locations in Costa Mesa and Villa Park, the staff started building their own equipment. The gym posted video tutorials on its YouTube channel, walking viewers
through step-by-step instructions on how to build a bench press and squat rack.

"We're family," Minigell said. "We want everyone to stay safe and continue social distancing but there's no excuse not to be strong during these times."

Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessorange countycosta mesasouthern californiavilla parkfitnesscommunity journalistgymcoronavirus californiasmall businessbusinesscoronavirusin the communitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
LA chefs give free meals to unemployed restaurant workers during COVID-19 pandemic
IUSD partners with non profits to hand out free produce to Inglewood residents
LAUSD lends out laptops to help students learn at home amid COVID-19
Mariachi school teaching online during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: LA County gives latest details - LIVE
LA County supervisors vote to remove sheriff as head of emergency ops
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Van Nuys lab struggles to get crucial COVID-19 test supplies
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 31
Nipsey Hussle's legacy endures a year after his death
Show More
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital prepares for COVID-19 patient surge
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
130 inmates released early from OC jails as 5 test positive for COVID-19
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
More TOP STORIES News