Pabst Blue Ribbon releases 'Hard Coffee' alcoholic beverage

PHILADELPHIA -- The next time you head to the liquor store you may see a familiar beer brand featuring a very unique flavor.

Pabst Blue Ribbon says they are jumping into the coffee game with their new vanilla-infused premium iced coffee.

The drink features Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and rich, creamy milk.

"Pabst Blue Ribbon has always been a brand that pushes boundaries and celebrates those who experiment and try new things. Hard Coffee is an opportunity for us to pioneer a delicious and fun new drink, and give America something unique. We hope everyone loves it as much as we do," said John Newhouse, brand manager at Pabst Blue Ribbon.

The 5 percent ABV drink comes in 11-ounce cans and is now available in limited test markets.

CLICK HERE to see if it's available near you.
