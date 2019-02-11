BUSINESS

Pasadena City Council to discuss proposal to raise minimum wage to $15 by July 2020

The Pasadena City Council is expected to meet Monday to discuss a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $14.25 per hour starting July 1 and $15 July 2020.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Pasadena City Council is expected to meet Monday to discuss a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $14.25 per hour starting July 1 and $15 by July 2020.

The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce has collected data from the local business community over the impacts of previous increases and how businesses coped with labor costs.

Currently, Pasadena's minimum wage is $13.25 for businesses with 26 employees or more.

Monday's meeting is scheduled to take place at Pasadena City Hall at 6:30 p.m.
