Pasadena's top 3 used bookstores, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top used bookstores in Pasadena, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for used bookstores.
1. Century Books
Photo: Joyce W./Yelp
Topping the list is Century Books. Located at 1031 E. Green St. in Pasadena, the independent used bookstore and art gallery is the highest rated used bookstore in Pasadena, boasting five stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp.
The store regularly hosts events, including readings, lectures, live jazz and art openings. It offers books across various sections, both fiction and non-fiction, including history, science, religions, the arts, classic literature, ballet, children's books and more.
Yelper Lisa G., who reviewed it on Aug. 19, wrote, "This is my new favorite bookstore. I've visited three times in one week and walked away with an armful of books each time. The owners are very good at providing recommendations and they will go to lengths to help find the book you want. I love their selection of British Literature and History."
2. The Battery Books & Music
Photo: THE BATTERY BOOKS & MUSIC/Yelp
Next up is Pasadena's The Battery Books & Music, situated at 26 S. Los Robles Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp, the used bookstore, which also offers music, DVDs and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
The store buys and sells used books while also playing host to reading series, musical performances and other community events.
Jamie H. said, "I absolutely love this book store! You can find real gems at great prices. Service is always good and the shop itself is welcoming."
3. Goodwill Southern California Book Store and Donation Center
Photo: CARI A./Yelp
Pasadena's Goodwill Southern California Book Store and Donation Center, located at 703 N. Lake Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the community service/non-profit and donation center 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews.
The specialty Goodwill store focuses on books, but also offers other donated items, including vinyls, DVDs and more. Besides shopping, you can also bring in your used books and other items for donation.
Ann W. wrote, "I'm really impressed with this little place. First off, it's an air-conditioned used bookstore. What isn't great about that? You have to dig a little to find good ones, but I usually find at least one little gem each time I go. You can find books for all ages, and DVDs too. They also take all donated items. The staff are very nice and helpful."