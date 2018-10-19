Pedal it out: Newport Beach's top 5 bike shops to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike shops in Newport Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for a new set of wheels.
1. 20th Street Beach and Bikes
Photo: 20th Street Beach and Bikes/Yelp
Topping the list is 20th Street Beach and Bikes. Located at 2001 W. Balboa Blvd., the family-owned bike store and rental spot is the highest rated of its kind in Newport Beach, boasting five stars out of 97 reviews on Yelp.
Established in 2011, the popular shop is situated right off the Newport Beach pier and features state-of-the-art bicycles like the electric Pedego Step-Thru City Commuter and the Pedego Ridge Rider -- an electric mountain bike "giving you the freedom to venture off the beaten path." (You can view the full selection here.)
Bicycle rentals are available as well, along with children's attachments, beach accessories and more.
2. West Newport Velo
Photo: Diedre G./Yelp
Next up is West Newport Velo, situated at 6000 W. Coast Highway, Unit A. This establishment was voted OC Weekly's best bike shop in 2014 and specializes in custom-builds, restoration and vintage Schwinn sales.
And with five stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop and repair spot has proven to be a local favorite.
"Jason the owner is the man!" shared Yelper Corey J. "Kind-hearted, friendly and eager to help with anything! His bike shop has an assortment of bikes to choose from and he's extremely passionate about his business."
3. Pedego Electric Bikes
PHOTO: Pedego Electric Bikes Corona Del Mar/YELP
Corona Del Mar's Pedego Electric Bikes, located at 2515 E. Coast Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the electric bike outlet five stars out of 61 reviews.
The national chain -- with locations from coast to coast -- was founded in 2008 by Don DiCostanzo and Terry Sherry, two lifelong friends and business partners who together built "the number one brand of electric bikes in America," the company says on its website.
Come shop the outpost's selection of high-quality electric bikes and accessories, or sign up for a scenic tour along Newport Beach. (You can view the online shop here.)
4. Pro Bike Supply
Photo: paul c./Yelp
Pro Bike Supply is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. The custom-build bike shop believes "that no two riders are the same," offering a diverse selection of frames, wheels, parts and accessories for all riding-styles and budgets.
Yelper Eric F., who reviewed the popular spot on Sept. 1, wrote, "Pro Bike is a rarity in today's marketplace. Phenomenal mechanics, great advice and a cool little dog named Bear make this small shop simply awesome."
Interested? Head over to 353 Old Newport Blvd. to see for yourself.
5. Newport Cruisers
Photo: Newport Cruisers/Yelp
Last but not least, check out Newport Cruisers, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp. You can find the family-owned bike shop and rental/repair spot at 2233 W. Balboa Blvd. in the heart of Newport Beach.
The unique beach cruiser boutique offers high-quality bikes for men, women and children, featuring popular brands like Firmstrong, Sun and Electra.
A full range of bicycle accessories are on offer as well, from helmets and basket liners to cup holders and bluetooth speakers. (You can check out the full assortment here.)