Petition urges Newsom to reopen California's theme parks; rally set for Saturday outside Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A petition is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen California's theme parks, which were temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, while demonstrators plan to rally outside Disneyland on Saturday."Governor, we urge you to use the science and data to allow these parks to open now," the petition, circulated by the California Attractions and Parks Association, says. "Besides offering Californians a safe and fun outdoor activity during these bleak COVID-19 days, these parks directly employ tens of thousands of people and entire communities have been built around them."Demonstrators who want Newsom to issue guidelines for the parks' reopening have scheduled a rally outside Disneyland's entrance at 8 a.m. Saturday.In Orange County, the local economy has suffered since the shutdown of both Disneyland Resort and Knott's Berry Farm.The same group that is organizing Saturday's protest is also gathering signatures in an effort to recall Newsom.