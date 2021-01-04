Pink's hot dog stand shutting down for several months

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pink's hot dog stand in Hollywood is shutting down for a few months as of Sunday.There was a long line wrapping around the building Sunday, customers stopping by to get their fill before the temporary closure.Steven Lee was first in line in the morning."I had to come as soon as I heard that they are going to be closed for two months because my birthday is in February - Feb. 21 - and this is usually one of my stops. So, I'm going to have to get a couple to freeze I suppose."The owners say, with local hospitals at capacity, they don't want to risk an employee or customer getting sick during the current COVID-19 surge.This is only the second shutdown for Pink's in its 81-year history. The first one was for five months last year at the beginning of the pandemic.Pink's hopes to reopen in March.