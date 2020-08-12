Business

Pink's Hot Dogs reopens in Hollywood after monthslong closure amid COVID-19

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a five-month closure, Pink's Hot Dogs is back with new health and safety measures.

The Southern California staple reopened Wednesday to a line of customers eager to order some delectable bites, with workers wearing face masks and adhering to strict health protocols.

"We're gonna follow all the health guidelines there are, to the T, 'cause that's what's so important here," owner Richard Pink said. "The No. 1 priority is everybody is safe, everybody feels good and comfortable."

Richard Pink added that plexiglass has been added to countertops, new tables have been placed outside and surfaces are frequently sanitized.

"We brought back our entire staff at Pink's, so they all have the same jobs and new jobs. Jobs that have to do with keeping the place clean and sanitized and following the health guidelines," he said.
