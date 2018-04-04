BUSINESS

Pizza chain offers free pepperoni-flavored lipstick

EMBED </>More Videos

Villa Italian Kitchen is releasing its Pepperoni Pucker lipstick in honor of National Kissing Day. (Villa Italian Kitchen)

ABC7.com staff
A pizza chain is giving you the chance to pucker up with a pepperoni-flavored lipstick.

Villa Italian Kitchen is introducing a lipstick called Pepperoni Pucker in honor of National Kissing Day on April 13.

The chain said the lipstick will carry the "scent and taste" of a Villa Italian Kitchen pepperoni pizza.

"We are so excited to offer the Pepperoni Pucker lipstick," said Mimi Wunderlich, Director of Communications and Digital Marketing of Villa Italian Kitchen, in a statement. "Our guests are always complimenting our pepperoni pizza, so creating a way for diehard fans to take the flavor with them and taste it whenever they want seemed like a perfect fit."

The lipstick comes in a vibrant red color, and is also packed with moisturizing vitamins A and E, according to the chain.

Anyone who wants a taste of it can try to score a free tube by signing up at PepperoniPucker.com.

Villa Italian Kitchen will randomly select a limited number of people to receive the coveted lipstick.
