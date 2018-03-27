BUSINESS

Plan for California pot town going up in smoke?

EMBED </>More Videos

A company that was planning to turn Nipton, California into a marijuana mecca has sold the ghost town to an oil-and-gas company, but is still considering the project. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NIPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Plans for a marijuana mecca in California could be going up in smoke.

Cannabis technology company American Green had purchased the ghost town of Nipton last year, with the goal of turning it into a pot paradise.

But now the company says it couldn't raise the necessary money and just sold the San Bernardino County town to an oil and gas company.

Although the town itself was sold, American Green is not entirely giving up on the project. The sale terms include a provision allowing the company to continue its efforts to turn the town into a cannabis-themed resort.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmarijuanadrugsNiptonSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
CA appeals court rules Target in Hollywood can be completed
Kroger Co., parent company of Ralph's, to phase out plastic bags
From pizza pies to ice cream: Your guide to Burbank's newest businesses
More Business
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News