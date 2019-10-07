SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive waterfront development in San Pedro is set to break ground early next year.
The San Pedro Public Market announced it has secured $30 million in equity financing and is undergoing an environmental review.
If everything goes according to plan, the 42-acre town square and promenade is expected to open in the fall of 2021. The new waterfront project will be located where Ports O'Call Village once stood.
Eyewitness This: Plans advance for 42-acre waterfront market in San Pedro
