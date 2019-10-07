Business

Eyewitness This: Plans advance for 42-acre waterfront market in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive waterfront development in San Pedro is set to break ground early next year.

The San Pedro Public Market announced it has secured $30 million in equity financing and is undergoing an environmental review.

If everything goes according to plan, the 42-acre town square and promenade is expected to open in the fall of 2021. The new waterfront project will be located where Ports O'Call Village once stood.

Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan pedrolos angeleslos angeles countyeyewitness thisbusiness
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man allegedly armed with knife fatally shot by deputies in Whittier
Judge rejects President Trump's challenge to tax return turnover
SoCal family seeks liver transplant for 6-month-old boy
Woman walking with husband struck by hit-and-run driver in OC
Dodgers win 10-4 over Nationals in NLDS Game 3
Too-friendly drive-thru employee drives away customers
Houston police: Masked men shoot and kill store clerk in robbery
Show More
Mom celebrates as daughter with cerebral palsy walks unaided
Riverside firefighters teach fire preparedness at public safety expo
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
Man fatally struck in South LA hit-and-run crash
Broncos beat Chargers 20-13 in Carson
More TOP STORIES News