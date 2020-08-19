Business

Popular affordable footwear brand to reopen 300-500 stores in US

Payless, the popular footwear retailer known for more affordable price tags on their selection of shoes, announced its relaunch on Wednesday.

The brand unveiled a new e-commerce site to supplement its reopening of brick and mortar stores, so customers can shop both in-person and online.

"We saw an opportunity for the brand to relaunch into the U.S. market, at a time when value couldn't be more critical," said Jared Margolis, CEO of Payless. "Payless is for everyone, and now more than ever, the world needs to pay-less. We are so excited to bring Payless back to you."

Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2019 and closed about 2,000-plus stores in North America.

Now, their goal is to open 300-500 stores across North America over the next five years, beginning with the launch of the first store in Miami, Florida. Payless said some of the new stores will have innovative technology like smart mirrors, touchscreen wall panels, and augmented reality foot comparison charts.

The retailer also announced its "Powered by Payless" initiative where it'll partner with schools across the U.S. to donate lunches and online connection tools to families struggling to adjust to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brand already has 700 existing international locations, 412 of which are in Latin and Central America.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew businessbankruptcyshoesclothingretailu.s. & worldshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA power outages continue amid heat wave, Flex Alert
What happened when students went to school during the 1918 pandemic?
Uber could suspend service in CA as early as Thursday
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Death Valley area, USGS says
Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones answers your questions
VIDEO: FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX
LA Zoo to reopen for guests at the end of August
Show More
FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns
Hennessey Fire explodes in NorCal, evacuations ordered
Suspect sought after transgender women attacked in Hollywood
2020 DNC: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama to speak on 3rd night
Out-of-work mom hit with insensitive eviction notice
More TOP STORIES News