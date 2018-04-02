BUSINESS

Port of LA to get new container staging facility

The Harbor Performance Enhancement Center (HPEC) will cost $130 million to build and be located on Terminal Island.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Port of Los Angeles is getting a new container staging facility. The Harbor Performance Enhancement Center (HPEC) will cost $130 million to build and be located on Terminal Island.


The project will transform 110 acres into a staging area, taking 3,500 hundred containers a day from the nearby port. This will relieve traffic congestion, as well as reduce pollution.

Moving more containers quickly out of the port to the 5.5-million-square-foot facility means the port can accept more cargo. A small pilot version of the staging center will be up and running in a few months.

The entire facility could be operational in about two years.
