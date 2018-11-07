BUSINESS

Portland brand Wildfang brings its mix of fashion and feminism to Silver Lake

Photo: Wildfang/Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of some women's clothing? A new store has you covered. Located at 3430 W. Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake, the newcomer is called Wildfang. This is the Portland-based brand's first California shop.

The feminist clothing company, which specializes in menswear styles for women, says it exists "to empower every kind of woman to be the best possible version of herself, smashing gender roles and the patriarchy in the process."

The store sells sweatshirts, tops, tees and tanks, button-up shirts, bottoms and suiting. Customers can complement their clothing with an array of accessories like hats, wallets, jewelry and novelty items.

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Wildfang has made a solid start.

Shaina B., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 24, wrote, "I am so obsessed with this store. Honestly, I can never find good basics but I think I've found my new one-stop shop. Shout out to the super friendly staff. It straight up felt like I was just hanging out with friends."

And Amy H. wrote, "Wildfang in L.A.?! Is this what dreams are made of? Only bad part is I'll spend all my money here. Their suits and workwear are incredible and such an amazing value."

Head on over to check it out: Wildfang is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
