President Trump signs Defense Production Act

We want to take a closer look now at "The Defense Production Act"- the Korean War-era law invoked by President Trump as part of his response to the coronavirus pandemic. It's purpose is to boost private industry production of supplies needed during this health crisis.The Defense Production Act was signed by President Truman amid concerns about manpower and equipment during the Korean War. It's been invoked multiple times since during emergencies, including blackouts, war and hurricanes.The act allows the president to require companies to prioritize government contracts and orders seen as necessary for the national defense, and to allocate the distribution of materials.The goal is to make sure the private sector is producing enough goods needed to meet a war effort or other national emergency.The number of cases is rapidly rising, creating an urgent need for medical supplies like masks for health care workers, as well as ventilators, gloves and eye protectors.President Trump says his administration has ordered "millions of masks, but we need millions more."