Record shop Fat Beats now open downtown

In need of some vinyl records? A new shop has you covered. Located downtown at 916 San Pedro St., the new arrival is called Fat Beats.
Established in 1994, the small NYC basement store -- founded by Joseph Abajian (DJ Jab) -- has since grown into a worldwide brand with retail stores from Tokyo to Atlanta.
The new Los Angeles outpost features the same vinyl and specialty item records as its sister locations, from hip-hop and jazz to electronic and rock. (You can check out the full online store here.)
Fat Beats has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Ed M., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 18, wrote, "This shop is super dope. The store layout is tight and the fact that they stock all genres is appreciated."
"So happy that one of the coolest record stores on the planet is back!" wrote Yelper Jason J. "Stopped in this weekend to check it out and shop a little and I was blown away by not only their vast selection of genres, but also on how neat and organized the place looks."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Fat Beats is open from noon-7 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineLos Angeles
businessHoodlineLos Angeles