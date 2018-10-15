BUSINESS

Record shop Fat Beats now open downtown

Photo: Fat Beats/Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of some vinyl records? A new shop has you covered. Located downtown at 916 San Pedro St., the new arrival is called Fat Beats.

Established in 1994, the small NYC basement store -- founded by Joseph Abajian (DJ Jab) -- has since grown into a worldwide brand with retail stores from Tokyo to Atlanta.

The new Los Angeles outpost features the same vinyl and specialty item records as its sister locations, from hip-hop and jazz to electronic and rock. (You can check out the full online store here.)

Fat Beats has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Ed M., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 18, wrote, "This shop is super dope. The store layout is tight and the fact that they stock all genres is appreciated."

"So happy that one of the coolest record stores on the planet is back!" wrote Yelper Jason J. "Stopped in this weekend to check it out and shop a little and I was blown away by not only their vast selection of genres, but also on how neat and organized the place looks."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Fat Beats is open from noon-7 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineLos Angeles
BUSINESS
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Carson homeowners get state tax break for Shell Oil payments
Latina's eco-conscious clothing line
In-N-Out on the East Coast? Not in my lifetime, chain's president says
More Business
Top Stories
Person of interest sought after baby found in Lakewood Walmart
Thousands without power in multiple SoCal counties amid strong winds
Santa Ana winds: Fierce gusts slam Southland
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan announce royal baby on the way
2-car crash shuts down Colorado Blvd in Pasadena
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Armed person of interest sought in Littlerock human-remains case
Show More
405 Fwy crash in North Hills injures 40 people, shuts down lanes
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Preview of Game 3 as NLCS shifts to LA
REPORT: Skydiver dead after accident in Lodi
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Rams improve to 6-0 with 23-20 win over Broncos
More News