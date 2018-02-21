BUSINESS

Record water imports helping to recharge Inland Empire groundwater

The San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District is taking advantage of last year's record-setting storms and filling its three reservoirs. (KABC)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
The San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District is taking advantage of last year's record-setting storms and filling its three reservoirs.

"We import water through the State Water Project primary in wet years," said Bob Tincher, deputy general manager of water resources for the Valley District.

The water district imported more than 71,000 acre feet of water, a record for them. "We put it into an underground storage basin so that we can use it in drought periods like this one," said Tincher.

A majority of the water is being released into water basins in San Bernardino to help recharge groundwater stores which are at historic lows.

"We are actually in the midst of a 20-year drought locally. So, even though it felt wet, it was actually dry in our area," said Tincher.

While California drought restrictions were lifted last year, Valley District is encouraging everyone to continue to conserve water.
