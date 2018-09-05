Redecorate your space with LA's newest furniture stores

HomeGoods
11211 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
Photo: Tianne R./Yelp
HomeGoods is a home furnishing store specializing in homeware accessories and merchandise sourced from around the world, generally offered at lower prices than traditional retailers.
With locations from coast to coast, the growing national chain offers a variety of products -- from home accents and kitchen essentials to seasonal decor and furniture necessities.
HomeGoods' current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Tianne R., who reviewed the new addition on Aug. 15, wrote, "Brand-new HomeGoods in the old Office Depot location. ... The store is organized really well for now. Huge selection and the entire space is full."
"I am so excited that HomeGoods is finally in Studio City!" added Yelper Irene Y. "Love coming here! Clean, organized and the staff is super friendly."
HomeGoods is open from 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Ashley HomeStore
8985 Venice Blvd., Unit A-3, Palms
Photo: Winnie L./Yelp
Ashley HomeStore opened a new outpost off Venice Boulevard, selling its popular line of Ashley Furniture products. The international furniture retailer has dozens of locations in California alone.
Expect to find room-to-room furnishings, along with home accents, textiles, bedding sets, lighting, patio accessories and more. (Check out the full online shop here.)
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.
Kristal L., who reviewed Ashley HomeStore on July 21, wrote, "If you are looking for a recliner this is the motherload. Every type and kind you'll find. From floofy and frumpy to refined and modern. Not only that, but they have cool dining tables, a lot of bench seating, dining sets and really aesthetic pieces!"
And Yelper Luke C., shared, "My wife and I are redoing our living room and bedroom with all new furniture and decor. ... They had great financing options and offered us some pretty good deals on the stuff we picked out."
Ashley HomeStore is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
The Sofa Place
7110 McKinley Ave., Suite A, Florence
PHOTO: THE SOFA PLACE/YELP
The Sofa Place is a family-owned and operated shop offering an extensive collection of furniture and home goods at factory-direct prices.
A wide selection of living room, office and dining room pieces are available, as well as mattresses and children's bedroom sets. (See the online shop here.)
With just one review so far, The Sofa Place has already made a positive impression.
Yelper Cris L. wrote, "Pretty cool modern place to get your furniture!"
The Sofa Place is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Vintage On Point
1241 S. Fairfax Ave., Carthay
Photo: Yessica C./Yelp
Vintage On Point is an establishment specializing in mid-century furniture finds such as rocking chairs, coffee tables, sofas, bed frames and more.
The store also offers refinishing and upholstery services for home furniture pieces in need of an update.
Vintage On Point is off to a strong start with a current rating of five stars out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Peggy J., who reviewed the spot on July 29, wrote, "Vintage on Point refinished a tabletop for me and did an excellent job. They are very responsive and, even though it took longer than expected, they made sure I was happy. How refreshing to get terrific customer service and a most satisfactory result."
"Small selection of mid-century furniture, but good quality," noted Yelper Lawrence C. "Spacious arrangements enables good viewing."
Vintage On Point is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.