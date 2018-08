Reframe your style at new Warby Parker in Glendale

In search of the perfect frames? Online/offline eyewear chain Warby Parker , which has locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, has opened a new shop at 232 S. Brand Blvd. in Glendale.Specializing in prescription eyewear custom-ordered for each individual, Warby Parker features an array of eyeglasses and sunglasses in a variety of styles.Founded with the mission "to offer designer eyewear at a revolutionary price," Warby Parker says it aims to be an affordable alternative in the eyewear industry, with glasses starting at $95. The company also partners with nonprofits to donate a pair of glasses for every pair sold.The new location has staff opticians on hand to take all necessary optical measurements; and if the fit is not quite right, adjustments can be made on-site. Glasses crafted for those with low nose bridges, wide faces and high cheekbones are also available.Warby Parker has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.Gabriel T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new retail location on April 28, wrote , "Great place to shop for glasses. The quality is awesome. Shipping is quick and prices are ridiculously inexpensive."And Camilla R. said , "I was so surprised to find out the $95 cost displayed included the lenses (anti-glare and scratch resistant)! I was able to get three pairs of glasses for the cost of one pair from other places. The frames are unique and exactly what I have been looking for. The staff are very friendly and will help give you ideas when you tell them your style."Warby Parker is open daily from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.