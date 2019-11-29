All REI stores closed on Black Friday to fight climate change, encourage outdoor activities

While most stores will be filled with hordes of shoppers, outdoor goods retailer REI has a different idea about how to celebrate Black Friday.The retail chain began closing its doors on the shopping holiday five years ago to encourage shoppers to #OptOutside, a campaign to skip the shopping entirely and enjoy the great outdoors.This year, they're upping the game, calling on people to #OptToAct, which focuses on fighting climate change and reducing our carbon footprint through simple actions.