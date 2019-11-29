While most stores will be filled with hordes of shoppers, outdoor goods retailer REI has a different idea about how to celebrate Black Friday.
The retail chain began closing its doors on the shopping holiday five years ago to encourage shoppers to #OptOutside, a campaign to skip the shopping entirely and enjoy the great outdoors.
This year, they're upping the game, calling on people to #OptToAct, which focuses on fighting climate change and reducing our carbon footprint through simple actions.
All REI stores closed on Black Friday to fight climate change, encourage outdoor activities
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More