HOLIDAY

Black Friday 2018: REI to close all stores, process no online sales

EMBED </>More Videos

In addition to giving all its employees the day off, outdoor retailer REI is celebrating Black Friday with its #OptOutside campaign. (Michaela Mettenleiter (@micamett) courtesy of REI)

While plenty of retailers are choosing to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving, REI is once again taking that a step further.

For the fourth year in a row, REI stores will be closed not only on Thanksgiving but on Black Friday, the company announced Tuesday. The outdoor retailer will also not process any online sales.

The company CEO, Jerry Stritzke, said the initiative is important because about half of Americans don't spend any time outside.

"We're asking people this year to reevaluate that picture of themselves. To see technology as the starting point to a journey outside, not the destination. And to go explore the world with someone they love - on Black Friday and every day," he said.

Through its #OptOutside campaign, the company is also encouraging consumers to ditch the stores for the great outdoors.

New this year, the company is committing $1 million toward a center at the University of Washington to "study the link between human health and time spent outdoors."

The company said that nearly 15 million people and more than 700 organizations participated in #OptOutside over the past three years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessthanksgivingblack fridayholiday shoppinghikingholiday
HOLIDAY
Kid wins Halloween with epic crochet 'Slimer' costume
Halloween events in Southern California
These DIY Flintstones Halloween costumes are straight out of Bedrock
Next stop, Halloween! Boy's bus costume is custom-built for wheelchair
More holiday
BUSINESS
Hang ten: Santa Monica's top 5 surf shops, ranked
Pedal it out: Newport Beach's top 5 bike shops to visit now
Terranea resort in RPV facing sexual-harassment allegations
Assembly bill proposes flexible work week for employees
More Business
Top Stories
Flyers warn WeHo pet owners about alleged dog poisonings
Sandra Day O'Connor says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
Dodger 'Baseball Head' gets ready for World Series
Growing migrant caravan on way to US border, explained
LA trans community protests Trump's new gender proposal
Tarzana standoff ends as LAPD enters building, finds no suspects
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
Show More
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
Lawsuit filed in LA against Bird, Lime over injuries pedestrians sustain
Flu fighting can be helped with natural supplements, sleep
OC city council candidate accused of removing campaign signs
More News