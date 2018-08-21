BUSINESS

Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly

An Orchard Supply store appears in the Bay Area on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By ABC7News.com staff
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
San Jose-based Orchard Supply Hardware plans to close all its locations by the end of the year, Bay Area media outlets are reporting.

The hardware chain has just under 100 locations in California, Oregon and Florida.

The company was founded as a San Jose hardware store in 1931. After a chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization the company was sold in 2013 to the Lowe's home improvement store chain for $205 million.

The Mercury News is reporting a spokesperson for Lowe's confirmed that Orchard Supply Hardware will cease to exist by the end of the year and more information will be released on Wednesday, when a corporate earnings call is scheduled. Store liquidations are expected to start this week.
