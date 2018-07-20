BUSINESS

Wells Fargo to pay tens of millions to customers after charging for hidden services, report says

EMBED </>More Videos

Wells Fargo is getting ready to shell out tens of millions of dollars to customers. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

By ABC7.com staff
Wells Fargo is getting ready to shell out tens of millions of dollars to customers.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the bank has been charging monthly fees to hundreds of thousands of customers for dozens of products they didn't fully understand or know how to use.

Pet insurance, legal services and other add-on services were just some of the add-on's.

RELATED: Some Wells Fargo customers' bank accounts drained by double charges

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is now investigating.

In a statement sent to the Associated Press, Wells Fargo said it is reviewing the add-on products and is working with regulators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesswells fargofinancemoneypersonal financeconsumerbanku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Some Wells Fargo customers' bank accounts drained by double charges
Timeline of the Wells Fargo Accounts Scandal
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News