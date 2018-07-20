Wells Fargo is getting ready to shell out tens of millions of dollars to customers.According to the Wall Street Journal, the bank has been charging monthly fees to hundreds of thousands of customers for dozens of products they didn't fully understand or know how to use.Pet insurance, legal services and other add-on services were just some of the add-on's.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is now investigating.In a statement sent to the Associated Press, Wells Fargo said it is reviewing the add-on products and is working with regulators.