Business

Retailers enticing shoppers into stores with wine, other experiences

Shoppers heading to brick-and-mortar stores may be delighted to find that their favorite retailers are now offering wine and other experiences to entice customers to spend a little bit more.

"Hood Feminism" author Mikki Kendall is one of those shoppers. The mother of two has turned a routine hour at the grocery store into happy hour by indulging in a drink as she fills her cart.

"Normally when I go grocery shopping, it's sort of tedious. There's a lot of food -- my kids eat a lot -- so I have to get two carts' worth of stuff," Kendall told ABC News. "If I'm going to be here for an hour anyway, I might as well enjoy this hour."

It's a growing trend, with chains like Nordstrom, Whole Foods and Crate and Barrel offering customers the option to sip while they shop at some locations.

"Offering wine and beer at the store is one more way for retailers to get people in and to get them to spend more freely," Washington Post retail reporter Abha Bhattarai, who recently reported on the trend, told ABC News. "One woman told me that she bought an entire crown roast of lamb and it ended up sitting in her freezer for six months because she got home, sobered up and realized she didn't know what to do with it."

Added Kendall: "It's amazing what a good Riesling will make you buy. Sometimes I might end up in the fancy food aisle buying a little bit more prosciutto and fig preserves and maybe some extra fruit, some crackers that will go with it."

It's not just alcohol that retailers are offering. There are experiences, too: lululemon offers workout classes, clothing retailer Alex Mill has tie-dye workshops, and grocery store Mariano's even hosts live music.

"We're seeing pop-up stores, in-store climbing walls, knife sharpening sessions, cooking classes -- anything you can think of, retailers are trying it out," Bhattarai added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssocietyretailu.s. & worldfun stuffshopping
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No charges for alleged 'Banditos' accused of beating LASD deputies
Sanders holds rally in Santa Ana ahead of CA primary
Crash shuts down NB 15 in Lake Elsinore
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
Google Doodle honors iconic Mexican humorist Chespirito
Bear tranquilized after wandering Monrovia neighborhood
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Castaic area
Show More
1 dead in Long Beach after officer-involved shooting
Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Police arrest 4 burglary suspects after chase from Burbank to Castaic
Gunman shoots 10-month-old Fresno girl
More TOP STORIES News