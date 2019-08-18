Pasadena staple Robin's Wood Fire BBQ to close after nearly 40 years

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- After 37 years as a Pasadena staple, Robin's Wood Fire BBQ will close its doors on Sunday, as the owner plans to spend more time with his family."If my kids were in college, they would bury me in this building. But when I have twin boys who are 11 and a daughter who's 9, it was all about me for 41 years. I think now it's going to be about the family," owner Robin Salzer said.Salzer moved from Milwaukee to Pasadena, bringing along his cooking expertise as he served his local community their barbecue favorites."It's been my life.I mean, I've been in this building more than half of my life, so it hasn't hit me yet," he said. "It'll be like I don't have a job, you know. What am I going to do? I know exactly what I'm going to do, I'm going to have dinner with the kids and my wife."News of the closing is also hitting the restaurants loyal customers hard."That's a part of me leaving, you know for so many years of visiting here it feels like a part of me leaving, you know as a Pasadena staple all these years I'm sorry to see it close," Kermit Johnson said.Some customers say they'll miss the restaurant's atmosphere."Good barbecue is the key right? Pasadena is actually blessed by having a lot of good barbecue joints, but this place has a certain feel to it," Robert Taylor said.While others reminisced on Robin's unique offerings."I always order the garbage can combo, because you get a mix of the links, the pork ribs, beef ribs, the tri-tip," Jose Maldonado said.Salzer also gives back by donating 140,000 meals over the past nine years with the Pasadena Hot Meal Program."Think of the Rose Bowl, next week is The Rolling Stones. That's like putting one free hot meal in every seat of the Rose Bowl and having tens of thousands left over," he said.Salzer added he plans to possibly lease the building to a local family who plans to start a restaurantBut if you still want your Robin's fix, don't worry. Their catering services is available, and they will still be the official barbecue of the Rose Bowl.