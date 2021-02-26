Ruby's Diner on Huntington Beach Pier closing doors permanently

In 2018, the owner of the Ruby's chain filed for bankruptcy.
Patrons were seen lining up outside the eatery Friday, waiting to get one last meal.
The restaurant has a spectacular location, right out there on the tip of the pier.
Ruby's replaced the previous restaurant, which fell into the sea during a big storm that damaged the pier back in the late 80s.
City officials told the Orange County Register that the facility has been purchased by a new ownership group that plans to eventually open a seafood restaurant there.
MORE | Fry's Electronics permanently closing all stores