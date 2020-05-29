San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, other San Diego theme parks request to reopen by July 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6212510" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As a Six Flags park in Oklahoma reopens, Magic Mountain says it has prepared a guest safety plan for when California lets theme parks operate again.

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Theme parks in San Diego may be the first to reopen in California.SeaWorld, Legoland California, the San Diego Zoo, Safari Park and other large tourist attractions are asking San Diego County officials for permission to reopen by July 1.New safety measures under a plan would include reduced capacity inside the parks, employee temperature and wellness checks and masks for everyone.Plastic shields at food stations, a six-foot separation for entry and ride lines and regularly disinfecting common touchpoints are other safety measures.Representatives from SeaWorld San Diego, Legoland California and the U.S.S. Midway Museum and other large tourist attractions spoke with county officials over the phone for the private meeting.The parks also said they have moved onto an official reopening request with the state."LEGOLAND California Resort, The USS Midway Museum and SeaWorld San Diego reviewed its collective re-opening safety plan with county of San Diego officials today,'' a joint statement from the parks said. "While the attractions will all be ready to reopen on July 1 if authorized, the plan now moves on to state officials for additional review and guidance. As the San Diego attraction coalition, we were greatly appreciative to county staff for the opportunity to present our reopening plan to them today.''Theme parks are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but some are looking to reopen under Stage 3 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-stage plan.The theme parks have been closed since mid-March. A firm date for when California theme parks can reopen has not been set yet.