COVID-19: San Fernando restaurants allowed to serve meals outdoors amid pandemic

By
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Traffic was being kept out and tables and chairs were being set up on the streets in downtown San Fernando on Saturday. The city is supporting local restaurants, allowing them to serve meals to customers outdoors.

"It is helpful for small businesses to be open, and if it's out in the air, it's good for everybody, due to the virus going on," said Rosey Garcia of San Fernando.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on businesses. Many are struggling to keep their doors open and pay rent.

The owners of Buenazo Fine Peruvian Cuisine say having an outdoor dining area for customers is making a difference.

"We think it's a great. I think it's a step forward into getting people back out into the streets, getting back to normal a little bit," said Jean Marco Rodriguez with Buenazo Fine Peruvian Cuisine.

Retail shops were selling merchandise on the sidewalks. Fitness centers, salons and other businesses that can offer their services safely outdoors are also allowed to set up on the streets.

"All the cities are doing what they would have not done in the past because to try and allow their businesses to keep working. Whatever is necessary to try and keep the economy going is a great idea," said customer Marco Cane.

Businesses are following social distancing protocols and customers are required to wear facial coverings.

The shutdown will continue until Monday morning.

