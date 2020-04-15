Coronavirus

Santa Clarita father and son making 3D face masks in their home garage for first responders

With the help of the Santa Clarita community, a father and son have teamed up to create 3D masks for firefighters, health care workers and many more on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Frank Alli
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- The community of Santa Clarita is coming together to help first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus emergency.

It started with a father-and-son team and two 3D printers as they made masks. Then, the community helped them out. They now have 17 printers to make dozens of masks daily.

MORE: How to make a face mask without sewing
EMBED More News Videos

Here is a tutorial on how to make a face mask without cutting or sewing. (via Japanese Creations) NOTE: VIDEO HAS NO AUDIO


"When I realized a way that I could contribute, that I felt like I could contribute - that's when I got really motivated," said AJ Apone, founder of the Mask Initiative. "These are the people who are out to protect us. So we felt like it was our duty to step up and help protect them."

With the help of their community, the father and son are creating many 3D masks for firefighters, health care workers and many more on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo is working directly out of their garage!

"To be able to actually participate in helping people get through it, like I said, I'm just happy to be here and support and do whatever I can to help," said Allan Apone.

Eyewitness News photojournalist Frank Alli tells their story in the video above.

MORE: How to properly wear a mask
EMBED More News Videos

We asked an expert from UCLA for tips on how to properly wear a mask.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeles countysanta claritaface maskbusinesscoronavirushomecommunity
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Chicago's CH Distillery, liquor company behind iconic Jeppson's Malort, makes hand sanitizer during COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus: Newsom announces $125M fund for undocumented immigrants
Judge upholds decision to keep LA gun stores closed
Coronavirus updates: Live events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom announces $125M fund for undocumented immigrants
LA County confirms 42 additional deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Newsom pessimistic about return of 'mass gatherings' amid COVID-19
WATCH TODAY: Garcetti to announce plans on scaling back 'safer-at-home' orders
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Whittier residents say homeless encampment is COVID-19 hazard
Show More
COVID-19: Salvation Army's SoCal branch takes financial hit
Judge upholds decision to keep LA gun stores closed
Coronavirus: OC health officials express cautious optimism
Coronavirus: Face coverings mandate in effect at LA County businesses
Coronavirus updates: Live events
More TOP STORIES News