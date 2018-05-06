BUSINESS

Santa Monica requiring Frank Gehry to rework hotel project

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Frank Gehry is rethinking his proposed hotel in downtown Santa Monica.



Gehry's original vision was a 22-story tower, with luxury condos and 125 hotel rooms.

The city's new Downtown Community Plan required the world-renowned architect to go back to the drawing board and adhere to new height requirements.

Gehry's latest proposal brings the tower down to the required 130 feet.

It also eliminates the luxury condos and reduces the number of hotel rooms to 115.

Gehry's project is one of three major developments in downtown Santa Monica forced to alter their proposals in order to adhere to the new Downtown Plan requirements.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshotelarchitecturereal estate developmentSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News