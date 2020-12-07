small business

Seal Beach restaurant owner staying optimistic despite shutdown of outdoor dining

By
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Craig Lyon, owner of Catrina Cafe in Seal Beach, is staying positive despite outdoor dining being shutdown again.

"We're all on the edge financially, and emotionally and everything. It's been really hard," Lyon said. "But you have to look at the big picture. We have to do what is the right thing for everyone, and for the health of everyone."

Lyon has owned Catrina Cafe for about a year and a half.

"We got through it before, and we'll get through it again," he said, saying he has an amazing customer base. "Seal Beach itself has really come out to support us, and they will continue to do that, I know that."

