See's reopens Los Angeles, San Francisco candy kitchens after shutting down operations due to COVID-19

See's Candies has reopened its Los Angeles and San Francisco candy kitchens after shutting down all operations due to COVID-19 pandemic.
LOS ANGELES -- See's Candies announced Friday it has reopened its Los Angeles and San Francisco candy kitchens after shutting down all operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The candy company is also launching contact free pick up at select stores.

It's called Click... Pick... & Go!

You can order online and pick up at your neighborhood shop, just look for designated pick up areas that comply with social distancing rules, the company announced.

"If your local shop isn't offering pick up service, we ask for your patience as we are working hard to make fresh candy and get our associates back into our reconfigured shops," CEO Pat Egan said in a statement.

See's has donated thousands of boxes of candy to front-line workers during the pandemic. Egan is asking customers for their patience as the company slowly begins to resume operations.

"While this means we are now able to safely make our candies, you can almost say we are starting from scratch. Your tried and true favorites may not be available immediately, but the recipes and care we put in to making every piece is exactly the same,"Egan said. "We may not have everything in stock, but this is a great time to try a new flavor and explore our assortment. (Trust us, they're all great!)"

