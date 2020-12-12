Live cam: Santa Monica Pier
Watch Now
Click here to donate to Spark of Love
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
be localish
How to find every item in the classic holiday song "12 Days of Christmas" locally
KABC
By
Karl Schmid
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
business
los angeles
holiday shopping
christmas gift
small business
gifts
christmas
gift ideas
holiday gift guide
localish
be localish
be localish los angeles
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE LOCALISH
Shopping the 12 days of Christmas
Socially distant Santa Claus still coming to town in New Jersey
Christmas tree demand booms at this local NJ farm
NJ farm grows over 40,000 poinsettias each year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day
OC's emergency medical system 'is now in crisis,' official says
LA County again reports record-setting number of COVID cases
Barricaded suspect jumps from 2nd-floor window in OC
'Angel Tree' at Long Beach coffee shop supports local veterans
Why does Santa Ana have highest concentration of new COVID cases in OC?
Details emerge about Lancaster father accused of decapitating his 2 kids
Show More
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden victory
SoCal synagogue creates drive-thru experience to celebrate Hanukkah amid pandemic
DMV announces suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests
LASD vehicle fatally strikes woman lying in street in South LA
SoCal hospitals preparing to receive, distribute COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News