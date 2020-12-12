be localish

How to find every item in the classic holiday song "12 Days of Christmas" locally

By
Related topics:
businesslos angelesholiday shoppingchristmas giftsmall businessgiftschristmasgift ideasholiday gift guidelocalishbe localishbe localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE LOCALISH
Shopping the 12 days of Christmas
Socially distant Santa Claus still coming to town in New Jersey
Christmas tree demand booms at this local NJ farm
NJ farm grows over 40,000 poinsettias each year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day
OC's emergency medical system 'is now in crisis,' official says
LA County again reports record-setting number of COVID cases
Barricaded suspect jumps from 2nd-floor window in OC
'Angel Tree' at Long Beach coffee shop supports local veterans
Why does Santa Ana have highest concentration of new COVID cases in OC?
Details emerge about Lancaster father accused of decapitating his 2 kids
Show More
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden victory
SoCal synagogue creates drive-thru experience to celebrate Hanukkah amid pandemic
DMV announces suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests
LASD vehicle fatally strikes woman lying in street in South LA
SoCal hospitals preparing to receive, distribute COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News