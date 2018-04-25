Sip smoothies, shop and savor sushi: 5 new Melrose businesses you should know

B'koah Cafe
6009 W. 3rd St.
Photo: B'Koah Cafe/Yelp
B'Koah Cafe is a breakfast and brunch spot serving traditional American cuisine.
Hailed as a "laid back all-day spot", the menu reads much like a diner, with classic omelets, traditional favorites and griddle items alongside a full assortment of espresso drinks, according to Eater Los Angeles.
Brunch items include savory breakfast burritos, a chicken philly omelet with mushrooms and bell peppers, and steak & eggs. Craving something sweet? Try the Nutella banana french toast or red velvet pancakes.
For lunch, a variety of salads, burgers and sandwiches are available including the B'koah burger served with all the fixings and chipotle aioli on the side. (You can check out the full menu here.)
B'Koah Cafe's current Yelp rating of three stars out of five reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Henry D., who reviewed B'Koah Cafe on March 3, wrote: "This place is a great new cafe right next to Park La Brea and the Grove. The food menu is extensive. I tried their cold brew coffee and bread pudding, and was not only satisfied but impressed. The staff working there was very friendly. Plenty of seating and they have a very dog-friendly patio. Will be coming back for sure."
Yelper Rebecca M. added: "My fiance picked up a pastry and slice of red velvet cake on his way home one night. Both were DELICIOUS!"
B'Koah Cafe is open from 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Hvy Industry
7819 Beverly Blvd.
Photo: hvy industry/Yelp
HVY Industry is a gym, boxing and personal training spot offering several services to those ready to take the next step.
This new gym specializes in truly individualized programming, according to its Yelp page, as well as nutrition counseling and boxing/self defense training. Featuring some of the "most advanced apparatuses on the market," this gym provides a private and welcoming community for its members.
HVY Industry's current rating of five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Christine R., who reviewed HVY Industry on March 3, wrote: "If you are looking to transform your body for the better - look no further than Josh & his team of trainers. Top of the line equipment, top of the line trainers, an entire boxing ring and room - you really can't get better then this. It is also unbelievably clean in here. I really cannot recommend this gym enough!"
Yelper Dana P. added: "They have all top of the line brand new equipment with a modern/industrial vibe that is so aesthetically pleasing. If you're a gym junkie like myself you definitely want to check this spot out, you will not be disappointed."
HVY Industry is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Nagoya Sushi
5820 Melrose Ave.
Photo: nagoya sushi/Yelp
Nagoya Sushi is a sushi bar and Japanese spot that specializes in sushi and sashimi, combination rice plates, yakitori (chicken skewers) and kushiyaki (grilled meat skewers).
If you're going the sushi route, the restaurant offers an omakase (chef's choice) selection for diners sitting at the bar. Or, you can choose from a wide variety of sashimi and sushi offerings such as salmon belly, yellowtail and uni and maki sushi rolls like spicy tuna, salmon or avocado rolls.
Yelp users are excited about Nagoya Sushi, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on the site.
Derrick C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 7th, said: "This place is a hidden gem. I had a salmon hand roll and an albacore roll, and it was surprisingly great! I couldn't believe how a great of a sushi place there was next to the job.""
And Kate B. said: "My friend and I loved this place. So happy to have a good sushi spot so close by. The fish cuts were big and very fresh. We both got the omakase dinner at the sushi counter. It was a huge amount."
Nagoya Sushi is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Superare Fight Goods
7306 Melrose Ave.
Photo: superare fight goods/Yelp
Superare Fight Goods is a store to score sporting goods, men's and women's clothing, and more.
Based originally in New York, the brand specializes in sporting gear and streetwear, with a focus on boxing and martial arts.
"The expansion from Superare means big things to come for not just LA, but NYC and the brand as a whole," founder and president Zach Lipari wrote on the company blog. "We can now offer more products in our own line, which you will see right away."
Yelp users are excited about Superare Fight Goods, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Lori A. noted: "Needed to upgrade my boxing gloves and came here based on a recommendation from my boxing gym -- the staff was extremely friendly, informative and patient while I tried on just about every glove available in my size and price range. I left with a pair of Venom gloves that were a great fit and make me feel pretty badass, and will definitely back for any boxing needs in the future!"
Yelper Mitch M. wrote: "Wide selection. Outstanding service. Bought a pair of Hayabusa 16oz gloves last week, after trying on several pairs for comparison on price, comfort, and performance. Got a lot of help and inside knowledge from staff. They were totally focused on customer satisfaction. Very pleased with my purchase. Definitely going back for more gear in the future."
Superare Fight Goods is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Point Five Espresso Bar
7965 1/2 Melrose Ave.
Photo: jordan b./Yelp
Point Five Espresso Bar is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee, tea, juice, smoothies and more.
With its moody aesthetic vibe, this Espresso bar has "the look and vibe of places that have been around for years," says Eater Los Angeles. You can expect to find fresh cups of joe, lattes and straight espresso from a La Marzocco machine, perfect for easing your way through the morning commute.
A full breakfast and lunch menu is also available. Offerings include Italian scrambled eggs served with pancetta, a whipped hollandaise sauce and fresh basil; as well as duck leg hash with roasted fingerling potatoes, caramelized cippolini and a malt vinegar duck crackling. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp, Point Five Espresso Bar has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Parker G., who reviewed Point Five Espresso Bar on February 2, wrote: "Adorable new coffee spot on Melrose, and I'm here for it! The drinks here are all wonderful, and they make them very quickly and with quality. The staff are always very friendly and helpful, and I love the quiet, relaxing vibe inside, a stark contrast to the busy Melrose street outside."
Yelper Leah A. wrote: "So grateful for this little gem of a coffee shop that opened up in my neighborhood. Their coffee menu is simple which I love. Their food menu is impressive for being a small little joint. The avocado toast is UH-MAYZING! And the pastries are tasty. This little shop embodies the meaning of "less is more". Also, expect endless smiles and friendliness from behind the counter."
Point Five Espresso Bar is open from 7 a.m -6 p.m. daily.