Business

Snapchat introduces 'Spectacles 3' video-recording sunglasses with 3D effects

Snapchat introduces Spectacle 3, the latest version of its video-recording sunglasses now with 3D effects.

Spectacles 3 are built with a lightweight steel frame and circular lenses that come in carbon or mineral for a price tag of $380.

Two HD cameras are placed on either side of the frame to capture depth and dimension the way the human eye does, according to a release by the Snap Inc.

With just one swipe, the glasses provide new lighting, landscapes and other effects to enhance each Snap.

Spectacles 3 will ship this fall and are available to pre-order now at Spectacles.com

Three years ago, Snapchat sold its first pair of spectacles for $130 in pop-up vending machines called Snapbots. People waited hours in line to get them but the hype didn't last. Snap reportedly lost $40 million in unsold inventory.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssocial mediasnapchat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'horrific gun battle' in IE
What we know about CHP Riverside shooting suspect Aaron Luther
Port Hueneme: Man kicks dog 15 feet into air
OC family's stolen exotic parakeet returned
Carson to see new premium outlet mall by 2021
Make-a-Wish kid receives special gift from LA Chargers
Good Samaritans capture stabbing rampage suspect in Australia
Show More
Retired Marine helps woman, 2 children get to safety during shootout
Pomona police deploying extra officers following recent rock attack
VIDEO: Dogs dumped over fence at Redlands Animal Shelter
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
Eyewitness This: Kaiser Permanente's California workers vote to approve strike
More TOP STORIES News