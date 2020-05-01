Business

Southern California business owners join class action lawsuit over stay-at-home order

The stay-at-home order has caused many small businesses to shutter their doors and many employees to lose their jobs.
A Burbank pet groomer is the latest business to join a class action lawsuit being filed for a number of local business owners over the stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We don't want to do anything that would jeopardize our employee's health or that of our customers, but in mobile grooming specifically, we can do this where there will be no-contact grooming. You don't have to come out to us. We can do the whole transaction without even seeing you to be quite honest," said Carter King of King's Mobile Pet Spa.

King says he believes every business should be able to manage themselves and operate as they seem fit while following health regulations.
