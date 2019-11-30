Business

Here are some local shops in Southern California offering deals for Small Business Saturday

After hordes of people swarmed shopping centers on Black Friday, local businesses are hoping to tap into the momentum for Small Businesses Saturday.

This year marks the movement's 10th anniversary which encourages consumers to support local mom-and-pop shops.

An estimated 104 million shoppers said they went out to purchase items from small businesses on Small Business Saturday in 2018, according to a report by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and American Express.

Several local businesses across Southern California are offering deals to celebrate.

Duff's Cake Mix on Melrose Avenue is offering 10% off to customers all day. The nearby Frank's Chop Shop will be handing out sweet and savory pastries to customers while supplies last.

Plus, DoorDash will give customers $5 off orders from nearly two dozen restaurants with the promo code "EATLA."

Jackalope Arts is also hosting 75 local handmade makers in the newly renovated basement of Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles all day.

Find a small businesses near you that's participating in the holiday.
