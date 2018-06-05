BUSINESS

SoCal chain Healthy Spot debuts in Playa Vista with pet supplies and more

Photo: Healthy Spot/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new pet lifestyle store called Healthy Spot has debuted in Playa Vista. The expanding local chain -- founded by Mark Boonnark and Andrew Kim in 2008 --is located at 12746 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 2130.

The store provides a full range of organic pet food lines, eco-friendly toys, treats, training tools and more, as well as grooming products and services.

Obedience training and small doggy day care are also available, along with pet massage therapy and nutritional consultations. (Visit here for a full list of services currently provided.)

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new pet grooming and supply store has received a good response.

Tina C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 28, said, "If you're looking for knowledgeable and incredibly friendly staff and a wide assortment of healthy dog and cat food, treats, toys, bedding, health and grooming products and accessories along with a full-service grooming salon, Healthy Spot's the place for you and your fur baby!"

"Wonderful grooming experience at this location (and the MDR store too),"shared Yelper G G. "Our rescued Lhasa apso has been treated so well and looks amazing after his grooming appointments (bath and/or haircut)."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Healthy Spot is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends. (Grooming salon hours may vary.)
