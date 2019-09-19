Business

Southern California gas prices spike in aftermath of attack on Saudi oil facilities

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 2.1 cents Thursday to $3.779, the day after the largest single-day spike since July 2015.

The rise in prices comes in the aftermath of a drone-and-missile attack Saturday on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The average price has risen 10.7 cents over the past three days, according to AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

In Orange County, the average price rose 1.8 cents to $3.745, one day after recording its largest increase since July 2015.

The attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil processing plant last weekend disrupted more than half of its daily exports, halting 5 percent of world crude oil output.

The price of crude oil accounts for two-thirds to three-quarters of the price of a gallon of gasoline, said Tupper Hull, a spokesman for the Western States Petroleum Association.

City News Service contributed to this report.
