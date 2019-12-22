SoCal malls extend hours for last-minute holiday shoppers on Super Saturday

Many malls in Southern California and across the country extended their hours Saturday for what's supposed to be the busiest shopping day of the year.Experts say Super Saturday is the busiest shopping day of the year, beating black Friday crowds despite fewer deals.Many local malls are closing late to accommodate last-minute shoppers.The Glendale Galleria will be open until midnight, Del Amo Fashion Center closes at 11:59 p.m., shoppers have until 11 p.m. at The Grove while Westfield Topanga and South Coast Plaza close at 10 p.m.Macy's opened its doors at 7 a.m. Saturday, and Kohl's will stay open 24 hours through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.The National Retail Federation predicts about 148 million people are expected to hit the stores Saturday, up substantially from last year due to the fact that Black Friday was later this year and there are fewer days to shop.