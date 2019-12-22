Business

SoCal malls extend hours for last-minute holiday shoppers on Super Saturday

Many malls in Southern California and across the country extended their hours Saturday for what's supposed to be the busiest shopping day of the year.

Experts say Super Saturday is the busiest shopping day of the year, beating black Friday crowds despite fewer deals.

Many local malls are closing late to accommodate last-minute shoppers.

The Glendale Galleria will be open until midnight, Del Amo Fashion Center closes at 11:59 p.m., shoppers have until 11 p.m. at The Grove while Westfield Topanga and South Coast Plaza close at 10 p.m.

Macy's opened its doors at 7 a.m. Saturday, and Kohl's will stay open 24 hours through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The National Retail Federation predicts about 148 million people are expected to hit the stores Saturday, up substantially from last year due to the fact that Black Friday was later this year and there are fewer days to shop.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeles countyorange countyholiday shoppingholidaymallshopping
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sanders holds rally in Venice, joined by Ocasio-Cortez
SoCal church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for thousands living in poverty
Man dead in fatal East Hollywood shooting
Rancho Cucamonga puts on magical Christmas light display
Vigil remembers homeless that died while living on streets of LA
SoCal police dogs take bite out of crime in pair of takedowns
Men more likely to cause fatal crashes than women, CHP data shows
Show More
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
Family sues Riverside frat over son's death
Simple steps to get through the holidays stress-free
New CA law to provide healthcare for undocumented
Suspect taken into custody after pursuit across SoCal
More TOP STORIES News