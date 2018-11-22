SoCal shoppers lining up early for Black Friday deals

Black Friday is starting earlier and earlier and many stores across the Southland were open Thursday to entice shoppers before they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner.Hundreds of shoppers lined up at local stores, like the JCPenny in Glendale, where store employees were handing out coupons to those in line. Store workers said the prices were the best customers will find all year."We're open for 32 straight hours," said a JCPenny employee. "We opened at 2 p.m. today. We had a huge pep rally with our team, everybody's fired up. We will not close until Friday at 10:00."Elsewhere across the region, people camped out for hours in front of Best Buy stores in Burbank and Canoga Park, while the Citadel Outlets were preparing for an all-nighter beginning Thursday at 8 p.m.