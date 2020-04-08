SoCal Strong House of Woo comes the rescue

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When Staci Woo pivoted her business from a boutique clothing store to producing face masks at the beginning of the coronavirus shutdown, she was preemptively making a couple hundred masks daily for friends and family. Now her and her team are working around the clock to keep up with the demand from all over.
"We were doing three hundred to four hundred masks a day, just preemptively, we didn't really know where they were going. Now we're doing fifteen hundred a day, and they are all spoken for," Woo said.
With the new CDC recommendations regarding face coverings, Woo and her staff are diligently working to fulfill orders with a renewed sense of purpose. Woo told ABC7 "Just to be able to have, not only everyone working, but doing it in a way where the purpose is so much greater."
For every one mask that is purchased, House of Woo will donate five to local frontline workers. You can order or make a donation at ilovewoo.com
House of Woo
209 S. Gary
Arts District, Downtown Los Angeles
213.687.4800
ilovewoo.com
