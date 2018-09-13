SoHa Living makes Irvine debut, with tropical home decor and more

A new home decor store and souvenir spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 885 Spectrum Center Drive in the Irvine Spectrum Center, the fresh arrival is called SoHa Living.
The growing Hawaiian chain -- with three additional Southern California locations -- was founded in 2002 by two sisters, "who saw an opportunity to bring unique home and gift items they discovered through their travels back to their home islands of Hawai'i," the company says on its website.
Expect to find coastal chic and tropical luxury-themed home decor, accessories and other products -- from serving dishes and jewelry to baby blankets and art prints. (You can view the full online shop here.)
The new shop has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Mayra G., who reviewed the new store on Sept. 2, wrote, "I loved how good the store smelled, and how clean and organized everything was .... I am super satisfied with this store and I'm blown away by the amazing customer service!"
"This place is amazing!" added Yelper Kathy V. "My husband and I have decorated our place with this beautiful Hawaiian vibe! The staff is so sweet too -- this is my new store!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. SoHa Living is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
