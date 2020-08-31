South Coast Plaza reopens following monthslong closure amid COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6396714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More businesses across California will be allowed to reopen Monday, including barbershops and hair salons, as the state takes a slower and more stringent approach to economic recovery.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- The giant South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa will reopen Monday, along with many Southern California indoor malls amid a relaxation of some of the state's restrictions.South Coast Plaza says more than 100 shops and 20 restaurants will resume services, with more to follow in the coming weeks. Mall hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except Sunday, when it will be open noon to 7 p.m.The mall will reopen with additional health and safety measures, including a state-of-the-art air treatment system, frequent cleaning throughout the plaza and physical distancing practices.The state last week announced revamped rules allowing businesses such as indoor malls to reopen in much of California, depending on local coronavirus trends and municipal wishes. Malls in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties can reopen, but not in Los Angeles County.The pandemic has dealt a blow to shopping centers already impacted by consumers changing buying habits, including adopting online shopping.South Coast Plaza closed March 16 due to coronavirus concerns, reopened June 11th, then closed again in mid-July.The pandemic has prompted malls to innovate. At South Coast Plaza, for example, dining is offered by eateries with patios. Curbside delivery was added, as was The Pavilion,'' 14 open-air rooms where shoppers can set up appointments to shop at their favorite boutique.South Coast Plaza is the largest mall on the West Coast, featuring more than 250 boutiques, 30 restaurants and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.