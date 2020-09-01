Business

Radio host Piolin, Santa Ana cafe owner team up to help man with shoeshine business reopen in new location after COVID-19 shutdown

Strangers stepped in to help a man with a longtime shoeshine business reopen his shop in a new space after COVID-19 forced his original location to close down.
By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Benjy Gonzalez has been shining shoes for 28 years - and for the entire length of his career, he set up shop at a Tustin car wash. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything when the car wash, like so many businesses, was forced to close.

It hasn't been easy. Both Gonzalez and his wife are disabled and in wheelchairs. And with little-to-no business, it's been difficult for them to pay rent and medical bills.

But then, they received a bit of hope.

Camarillo student volunteers to help families impacted by COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Camarillo student volunteers regularly at a food distribution event in Oxnard, where hundreds of families in need are given nutritious food for their loved ones.


"For the time being, if we can make this his temporary home and if he feels comfortable, we can make it long term by all means. We're here to open up the doors for him," said Frank Farias.

Farias is co-owner at Cafe Cultura in Santa Ana. When he got word of Gonzalez's situation, he knew he wanted to help.

"God willing in the next week or so we'll customize a box for him and work something out where he works comfortable," said Farias.

Little did Gonzalez know, this generosity was all part of a fundraiser. The café teamed up with radio host Piolin, who stepped up with a big donation.

"Being here with him and listening to his story, what he has to go through, I mean that's amazing," said Eddie "Piolin" Sotelo. "He doesn't like freebies. He likes to earn his money."

For those who do want to give, they can, through a GoFundMe campaign, to help.

"Very happy, too much happy. It's incredible," said Gonzalez.

CA doctor saves kids, serves on front line of wildfires
EMBED More News Videos

A prominent Bay Area surgeon not only serves the community by saving children, but he is also a volunteer firefighter helping to battle the California wildfires. For Dr. James Betts, it's a dedication to service that dates back decades.



For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus, visit abc7.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssanta anasmall businesscoronavirus californiashoescovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot landing at LAX reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
Man shot, killed in South LA encounter with deputies
Amazon approved by FAA to deliver packages via drone
Will LA County beaches once again close over holiday weekend?
California bill to strip badges from 'bad officers' fails
Bay Area Assemblywoman goes viral for vote with newborn
Show More
Merced County school teacher subjected to racial slurs during Zoom call, police say
LA-area relief fund for businesses grows to more than $100M
Third coronavirus vaccine reaches final US testing
Suspect arrested in murder of young basketball star from Compton
OC parents frustrated without direction for in-person learning
More TOP STORIES News