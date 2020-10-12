Local company StringKing opens new factory, looking for workers to help make COVID-19 protective gear

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- StringKing is getting ready to open up a new factory here in Los Angeles and it's looking to hire hundreds of people. The company makes hospital gowns and is moving its business from China.When coronavirus hit, personal protective gear was in short supply. Hospitals around the country were desperate for masks and gowns. Much of the equipment was made overseas until now."At one point we were making gowns in China, but we decided to bring it home and back to Los Angeles," said CEO Jake McCampbell.StringKing is currently opening a new factory to make hospital gowns and they are hiring. They need close to 600 employees. The company admits opening a business in Southern California can be challenging."There are a lot of minimum wage laws in Los Angeles, but also a lot of skilled people, so you have to balance that," said McCampbell.StringKing has a government contract and can promise at least a year's worth of work. They also promise if another pandemic hits, American manufacturers will be ready."If something like this happened today, I think we are better equipped to handle it as a country," said McCampbell.And just as importantly hundreds will also have jobs that boost the economy.