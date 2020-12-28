Anaheim White House among struggling small businesses receiving much-needed financial help

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Strangers are banding together to save struggling businesses trying to stay open during the pandemic and the beloved Anaheim White House is one of them.
The founder of the digital media company Barstool Sports created a fund to help small businesses across the country that have had to navigate ongoing closures and restrictions.
The organization has raised over $8 million so far and has helped 34 businesses, and counting.
Chef Bruno Serato, the owner of the Italian restaurant, became emotional when he found out some much-needed assistance was coming his way.
Now, he can continue to feed the thousands of underprivileged kids he helps every year, a need that has exploded due to the pandemic.
"I usually feed 1 million meals a year. This year, we are at 1.8 million meals already. Just think about the difference because of the coronavirus," Serato added.
Businesses seeking assistance through the fund must submit videos sharing their story and struggle.
For Serato, that included a devastating blaze in February 2017 that nearly burned the landmark restaurant to the ground.
It has since been rebuilt but he feels he may lose it all to the pandemic.
The financial help from Barstool Sports will also ensure he can continue to pay his treasured staff, many who have worked for him for decades.
"My priority since they shut me down completely was my crew. My crew is my family. I care for all of them," Serato said.
