A new skin care spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 3838 E. Coast Highway in Corona Del Mar, the new addition is called Tamara Mesaros Advanced Skincare.
The business specializes in PCA Skin peels and offers a customizable approach, tailored to meet individual needs and goals.
Three treatment options are currently available, each with varying techniques ranging from microchanneling and skin infusion to LED therapy and microdermabrasion. (Visit the website here for more information and pricing.)
Tamara Mesaros Advanced Skincare has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Darlene H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 7, wrote, "I had a series of peels (first ever) and was very impressed with how comfortable and at ease I was. My skin was starting to really 'glow' and felt so amazing."
"Tamara is the absolute best at what she does," wrote Yelper Mihaela B. "Every time I get a treatment, I come out feeling relaxed and looking amazing!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tamara Mesaros Advanced Skincare is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday, by appointment only. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Tamara Mesaros Advanced Skincare now open in Corona Del Mar
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News